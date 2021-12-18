Ben Affleck: “My children’s opinion is what matters most”

Spotlight still on Ben Affleck. After argued claims toHoward Stern Show on the past together with Jennifer Garner (“If I had stayed in that marriage, maybe I’d still be a slave to alcohol) and the immediate amendment to Jimmy Kimmel Live («I would never say nothing negative on my ex-wife “), the American actor returns to talk about family, specifically of the importance they have children in his life.

“They make it better “Affleck a Good Morning America, thinking about Violet (16), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). “When I’m with them they are happier than ever. The only biography that matters is written in their hearts ». The Hollywood star, with thirty years of career behind and two Oscars on the shelf, then resize any controversy or chatter that comes from the outside: the priority is the opinion of the children.

“In the future, when I’m gone, someone will ask my boys as was their father: here, there I will find out what my life was worthBen added, then shifting the focus to the need for second chances. “I believe that anyone, sooner or later, need it. The truth is, I don’t know anyone who does everything right and never fail. And those missteps are just what we don’t want transfer to children”.

“Because we all aim to pass on to our kids the best of ourselves, it is normal, and we must all therefore face the challenge of don’t pass on mistakes that we have committed. Also because the professional success oi like on social media they will never fill you up enough “, Affleck concluded, 50 years next August. “As far as I’m concerned, what makes my life truly happy is stay close to my children“.