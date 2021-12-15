Ben Affleck, none other than Jennifer Lopez … The photo that reveals his greatest love

For the completely random column “What cars do VIPs drive” here comes Ben Affleck’s turn. The actor chooses Germany for his dogs and Great Britain for his cars…

Ben Affleck he is one of those Hollywood faces who are not so easily forgotten, especially because he has taken part in films that are considered true classics of world cinema. Born in 1972, Ben made his way into the ruthless world of cinema also as a recorder and screenwriter, while preferring the role of the actor.

We have seen it in many blockbusters: Generation X, Armageddon, Argo passing through the beautiful thriller-crime The Town in which he plays a repentant bank robber. But perhaps, it really is as a screenwriter that man has left his mark indelibly.

Together with Matt Damon – who also stars in the film – Affleck wrote the script for Will Hunting: the rebel genius, certainly his Opus Magnus. With the substantial earnings obtained over years and years of cinematography, Affleck has also taken a few whims in the garage, if we can say so.

A car for all occasions

Recently, Ben was photographed in the company of his most beloved car, a Land Rover. Are you wondering what the model is, right? No problem, we are here to remove this doubt. Affleck owns a Land Rover LR4 gray that has great versatility, apparently.

The actor uses it for everyday chores: taking to the park his beautiful German Shepherd – who seems to be very comfortable in the large cargo compartment of the SUV – taking the children to school and probably also traveling from one set to another, as the car with its seven places it is very suitable for long journeys.

What is the price of this big SUV? It depends on the cases, but in all of them it is not contained: the basic version of the LR4 costs around $ 50,000. With all the options and in its “richer” variant, the car reaches a price of 68,000 Dollars. But such a famous and rich actor certainly does not let himself be frightened by such an expense, does he?