Ben Affleck on honeymoon in Paris: his daughter Violet is much taller than Jennifer Lopez!

To make his beautiful Jennifer Lopez dream, Ben Affleck could not have chosen better than Paris for their honeymoon. Married since July 16, 2022, the couple settled down in the prestigious Crillon hotel. On July 23, 2022, the lovers went to lunch in the restaurant Les jardins du Presbourg in the very chic 16th arrondissement of the capital. Ben’s daughters were present (Violet and Seraphina, fruits of his love with Jennifer Garner) but also Max and Emme (fruits of love between J-Lo and Marc Anthony). The whole little tribe was able to enjoy a typical French meal in this very famous bistro. The opportunity to see that Violet (15) is already taller than her mother-in-law. She also surpasses her mother, the actress of the film 30 years or nothing, who would measure 1 meter 73. A young girl who will therefore have the ideal model size!

Crazy in love, Jennifer Lopez has also taken care to officially change her maiden name just before their departure to Paris and is now called Madame Affleck. This is TMZ who revealed this information by publishing the official document of the clerk of Nevada, one can read distinctly: “Part 1 Name: Affleck, Benjamin Geza, Part 2 New Name: Affleck, Jennifer“. A very beautiful proof of love for the exes who got engaged and then separated almost twenty years ago in 2004.

After a secret ceremony in small committee in Las Vegas, the marriage was finally confirmed by official papers of the court revealed by TMZ and the DailyMail. A union that will “last“, according to the priest who said he was certain that J-Lo and Ben were kindred spirits. Peoplehe confided:I’ve done probably 10,000 marriages now and I know couples well enough to know what’s going on between couples. And there I can say it was love“, he indicated, “After seeing them and seeing the love they have for each other, I’m 100% sure it’s going to last (…) They’re going to go all the way. I’m sure they are kindred spirits“.

After their breakup in 2004, the two exes had taken different paths at the time. Jennifer Lopez had twins with Marc Anthony, her two children Emme and Max while Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.