Ben Affleck on reborn love with Jennifer Lopez: “These are the most important things” (On Thursday 2 December 2021)

The story between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez had begun in the early 2000s, one of those stories that make fans dream: thelove had blossomed during the filming of the movie Tough Love, love extreme, in 2003. The Bennifers, however, broke up in 2004, canceling their marriage. Then, after nearly two decades, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez I am got back together last April. The couple, fresh from a love past that was too exposed to the media, has kept a low profile for all these months and has never spoken openly about this reunion, until now. Well Affleck he did not hide from WSJ. Magazine that the history oflove with Jennifer Lopez “It’s really a … Read on news.robadadonne

