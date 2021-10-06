Ben Affleck on relationship with George Clooney | Cinema

He’s so good, so bright, and he creates a great environment. We have had a great collaborative experience in the past, as it had produced Argo. He has so much experience and knows his stuff, I find it a great gift. Get straight to the point without causing chaos. Bing, bang, boom. He’s the best and most precise director I’ve ever worked with.

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages, Affleck was to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.