News

Ben Affleck on relationship with George Clooney | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

During an interview ET for the promotion of The Last Duel, Ben Affleck spoke of his relationship with George Clooney calling him the best director I’ve ever collaborated with.

He’s so good, so bright, and he creates a great environment. We have had a great collaborative experience in the past, as it had produced Argo. He has so much experience and knows his stuff, I find it a great gift. Get straight to the point without causing chaos. Bing, bang, boom. He’s the best and most precise director I’ve ever worked with.

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages, Affleck was to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
929
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
823
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
820
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
820
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
798
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
746
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top