Ben Affleck on Robin Williams: “I tried to live my life by following his example”

‘He believed in us making that movie’ Ben Affleck said of Robin Williams, ‘And after I met him I decided to live by his example.’

Ben Affleck he recently went back to talking about what he learned from Robin Williams: the two worked together on the set of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius in 1997, a film that won the Oscar for best original screenplay to Affleck and his friend Matt Damon and that for best supporting actor to Williams.

In his new film, The Tender Bar, Affleck plays Uncle Charlie, a father figure who offers guidance and wisdom to the protagonist; in an interview with Jake’s Takes, he was asked if Williams, who died in 2014, had been a mentor to him.

“I loved Robin“, replied the American actor.”She was the first famous person I met. We had just written this movie and thanks to Robin, who was probably the biggest star around at the time, it was made. He was the first to believe in us and he was an extremely warm person on set, he was lovely, kind and cooperative“.

Ben Affleck concluded the interview by saying: “He was a truly extraordinary person, kind and loving, and that is Robin’s legacy to me. This is what his endless comedy, goodness and humanity was rooted in. I wish I’d known him all my life. Growing up I didn’t have this opportunity but when I met him I was quite young, I was 24 years old. It had a huge impact on me and I thought, ‘This is how it’s done. I will spend my life trying to live by following his example‘. ”