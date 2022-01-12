Ben Affleck on the future of cinema | Cinema

Ben Affleck on the future of cinema

On the sidelines of the press promotion by The Tender Bar (READ REVIEW), Entertainment Weekly posted an interesting chat with Ben Affleck (and his friend and colleague Matt Damon) where some interesting issues were touched upon.

Like, for example, that of the future of cinema, an argument that a Ben Affleck is very close to his heart and on which he already had the opportunity to express himself a few weeks ago. Chatting with Matt Damon he expressed his opinion on the current and future landscape of the industry:

I can tell you when Go back to winning (READ THE REVIEW) came out, arrived in theaters in the week when cinemas were closed due to the pandemic. But even before that, I knew that this film about grief, a dying child, alcoholism and recovery wasn’t going to get too many adults into the cinema. We were all talking about Narcos: Mexico, Succession, Murder in Easttown. Really amazing things are being done in streaming. Movies like Rome! There are no more those banal and repetitive procedural ones of when we were kids and we could watch them with dad on an 11-inch black and white TV.

Ben Affleck explains that, nowadays, even a film like his Argon, multiple Oscar winner, would have a hard time making it as a film, but it would certainly have more possibilities as a limited series:

If I had to bet, I would say that a drama like Argo would not be conceived for cinema right now. It would be a limited series. For me, films in the cinema will become more and more expensive and more and more transformed into events. And they will mainly be aimed at young people, those who “Oh, I’m so passionate about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I can’t wait to see what happens next!”. Probably 40 films a year will be released in cinemas, all IPs, sequels and cartoons.

In mid-December, commenting on the words of Ridley Scott and his well-known accusations against Millennials for the flop of The Last Duel, Ben Affleck had expressed a similar concept according to which one of the ways behind the change in industry and film viewing:

It has to do with how people approach more adult, complicated, and non-intellectual property-based dramas. People tell themselves “You know what? I don’t need to go to the cinema because I like being able to pause, go to the bathroom and maybe finish watching the film tomorrow “.

Also adding that the quality of domestic vision obtainable even without spending capital does nothing but reinforce certain dynamics.

