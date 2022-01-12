Ben Affleck on the future of movies in theaters: “Only titles from great franchises will be released”

The pandemic has heavily mistreated the box office around the world. With the exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home, most of the other films released in theaters recorded below average numbers. A topic that emerged in an online conversation between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for EW.

According to Ben Affleck, who recently starred in George Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar, the future of cinema it will only cover titles of major productions:“Going back to winning came out the week in which the cinemas closed [per la pandemia]. But even before that I knew that about this film about pain, a dying child, alcoholism and healing, I wouldn’t have convinced many people. [ad andare al cinema]”.

“We were talking about Narcos: Mexico, Succession, Murder in Easttown. There are these amazing shows being done on streamers. It’s not just stereotypical TV like it was when we were kids. And you could only watch it with my dad on an 11-inch black and white TV. inches “.

Affleck added a reflection:“If I had to bet, a drama like Argo wouldn’t be released in theaters today. It hasn’t been long. It would be a limited series. I think movies in theaters will get more expensive, with events. They’ll be mostly for young people and mostly stuff like that. ‘Hey, I’m so passionate about the Marvel Universe, I can’t wait to see what happens next.’ And there will be 40 films a year in theaters, probably all franchises, sequels, animation. “.

The actor recently revealed an anecdote: the children think that the father is really sad in the famous Ben Affleck memes that circulate about his expression during an interview.