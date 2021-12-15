Ben Affleck on the red carpet of The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s latest film

Ben Affleck and all the cast on red carpet for the premiere of the highly anticipated “The Tender Bar”. The film, which will be released on January 7, 2022 streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by George Clooney. “One of the things I learned from directing and acting is: find a good director and follow his guide – explains the actor – also steal from them, steal as much things as you can, that’s how I learned to direct. And that’s how George learned to direct, which surprised me, because I thought, well, he’s good at everything, of course. ‘ Also in the cast is another big name: Christopher Lloyd, the unforgettable Doc from “Back to the Future”.

And then again: Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and newcomer Daniel Ranieri, in the role of little JR Moehringer. The story is in fact the film adaptation of the novel “The bar of great hopes” by the American journalist and writer JR Moehringer. Ben Affleck plays a strong parental figure for his fatherless grandson: “One of the things I really like about the way the character approaches the figure of a parent, the figure of a father – he comments – is his honesty. Because nowadays there is a bit of a tendency, I think, to sweeten things up, to make sure that everything goes well. Participation prizes, everyone wins, everyone gets an A. He’s not afraid to say “Hey look, you’re not good at this, you’re good at that”. ” At the first he was also present Jennifer Lopez: the two, who have been back together a few months ago, appeared to be very close.