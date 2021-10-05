News

Ben Affleck, on the red carpet with George Clooney (thinking of Jennifer Lopez): “My happy life”

From Jennifer Lopez to George Clooney. After having walked on the red carpets of Venice he was born in Met Gala alongside his newly found girlfriend, Ben Affleck showed up at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” together with friend and colleague. A change of partner, replacing the romantic kisses in the lagoon with gags and laughter: «We will never split the screen, first of all because he is taller than meJoked George, who is the director of the film.

“Besides, the two of us together, we would really beor too sexy. He is the man most searched of the moment, I have been twice in the past: too much sensuality and charm, we would not be bearable. In short, a single screen would not be enough for contain both of us», Added Clooney, before going to hug his wife, Amal Alamuddin, she was also present at the event at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

No sign instead of J.Lo, although Ben – albeit indirectly – remembered her talking with Extra: «My life is fine, it’s a great time and I am really happySaid the Oscar Prize, which for the first time since it has been rekindled the flame with the pop star he told about his mood. “Has been a pleasure work with George and I am proud of “Last Duel”. So yes, I’m happy ».

In short, everything goes in the best way for Affleck, both the private and professional spheres. AND the smile that shows off in public outings is the testimony: in love, like a teenager with a first crush, was photographed a few days ago at Manhattan together with Jen, hand in hand, between tenderness and passionate kisses. A love story that is incredibly restarted afterwards almost twenty years.

Making everyone happy: fans, friends, colleagues. And Ben, of course.

