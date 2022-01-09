Ben Affleck, on the sad Affleck meme and the impact it had on their children: “What should they think?”

Ben Affleck commented on the Sad Affleck meme and talked about the impact the video had on his children: ‘It worries me more than the rest.’

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ben Affleck commented the famous meme Sad Affleck and made known his ideas about it.

Becoming known during the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice promotional tour, the meme shows Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill facing negative reactions from critics towards the film. Batman’s face broke into the subject and stated: “The perception that the public has of me is profoundly different from who I am. Honestly, I do without reading certain things, they don’t interest me anymore”.

The star continued: “What worries me is my children’s attitudes towards the Sad Affleck meme. I think all actors and actresses constantly feel this way during their promotional tours of their films. But what can my children think? person in need of help and fundamentally sad? “.

Ben Affleck also reflected in detail on how he is viewed by the public. The actor stated: “I think when I was young, people saw me as someone who had been too successful in a simple way … I don’t know, everyone thought I wasn’t being sincere or that I was some kind of frat boy.”.

The actor continued: “It was not at all how I felt. I felt insecure, anxious and too talkative. I was trying to enter this world with extreme uncertainty. I think the way we are perceived is always related to who we are in reality.”. Affleck also reflected on his take on Batman and defined Justice League as “worst experience” among all those he has done. The 49-year-old actor defined “terrible” the processing of the film for one “confluence” of reasons – including the suicide of Zack Snyder’s daughter, the director’s abandonment of the project, and additional shooting.

Ben Affleck said: “That became the moment when I said, ‘I won’t do these things again.’ Justice League was the nadir of my life.”. About his return as Batman in The Flash, Ben Affleck told the Herald Sun: “I really enjoyed this movie. I think it’s one of my best performances. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did and they don’t cut a lot because I thought it was great and really interesting – different, but not in a so it’s inconsistent with the character. Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work. But when I went to do it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging, and I thought, ‘Wow – I think I finally get it.’ “.