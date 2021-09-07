Ben Affleck pays tribute to Jennifer Garner and goes on vacation with Jennifer Lopez

They had photographed him outside his Hollywood mansion. Better. “A white Escalade SUV, owned by Jennifer Lopez, has gone several times to pick up Ben Affleck near his home to take him to the singer’s mansion and then bring him back“. Word of Page Six.

Now it has happened that he paid homage to the other Jennifer in his life. While, according to People, was in Montana with JLo …

Ben Affleck & JLo: The Bennifers vacationing together in Montana?

Ben Affleck (48), single again after breaking up with Ana de Armas, was unable to relinquish the charm of Jennifer Lopez (51). She is also single again after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez.

The Bennifers are back, had dreamed of some nostalgic after that too People Magazine had relaunched the news. Back to 2002-2004, the golden years (chromatically literally) of the ex couple… But then came the denial. Now the same magazine is relaunching: the two were seen together in Montana…

BROWSE THE GALLERY WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF THE BENNIFERS IN LOVE

Ben Affleck between two Jennifer: Garner and Lopez, which one to choose?

In reality, in the same days, he also did something else. For Mother’s Day he paid homage to the other Jennifer of her life. Always an ex, but another. If with JLo they had arrived “only” at the Liz Taylor & Richard Burton style ring, with Jennifer Garner (49) there are three children who will unite them for eternity.

And so on May 9 on social media Ben Affleck shared the post below.

That is Jennifer Garner, his wife from 2005 to 2017. Violet’s mom, Seraphina and Samuel all featured in the post above. It seems like the declaration of love to the woman Jennifer, of his life …

Ben Affleck: Divorce as one regret

After all she is the woman who has always welcomed him, before, during and after marriage. Crisis after crisis. Rehab after rehab. Resurrection after resurrection. To the New York Times, in February 2020, he confessed: “I’ve been drinking normally for a long time. What happened was that I began to drink more and more as my marriage hit a slump. It was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created other marital problems.

The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is a toxic feeling. There is no positive side effect of shame. It cooks you on a low heat in a sea of ​​toxicity, horrible feelings of low self-esteem and self-loathing “.

The fact that Jennifer Garner is apparently back in a couple with the entrepreneur John Miller does not matter. She and Ben will remain tied together for life.

At every Mother’s Day, it will be to her that he will send the most tender and sweet wishes … Like these, perhaps made with JLo next to him. The other Jennifer of the star of Argon…



