Ben Affleck plays a twisted husband in a morbid and entertaining erotic thriller with Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck is one of those classic cases of actors who have a bad reputation for their acting abilities, when the reality is that have been routinely poorly cast in roles for different movies. When he has had the opportunity to make characters more in line with his skills and his public personality, the result has not only been convincing but truly fabulous.

It is really curious that one of those roles that have best suited his particular talents is that of a questionable husband or even terrible. In films that have revolved around twisted marriages, it has ended up moving like a fish in water. You’re probably thinking about the case of ‘Lost’, which is a great example, but you don’t have to go very far. A few months ago he showed it in ‘Deep Waters’, the movie that came to us through Amazon Prime Video.

Stories below the surface

For some strange reason, his notorious physical presence and his usual stoicism that has been hiding more and more mysteries over time have made him ideal for psychodramas like this one. It can almost be said that he has spent his entire life waiting for an Adrian Lyne of life to plant him a shameless erotic thriller where you can show it off

Luckily for him, Lyne himself took it upon himself to direct that project, with ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson adapting a popular Patricia Highsmith novel. Affleck is a wealthy family man -and fond of raising snails- married to a young and non-conformist wife played by Ana de Armas. For her, family life is more bleak than I expectedand needs more emotions outside that environment.

That’s why she breaks loose at parties, where she is the talk of the regulars, and has contacts with other men whom she presents as friends, although her husband knows perfectly well what is behind all this. That is why she consents to them, although she does not miss the opportunity to impose herself on them to make things clear. And that’s why she becomes the number one suspect when they start to disappear.

‘Deep waters’: the eroticism that is missing

Make no mistake, the result is quite imperfect. Not for that reason we must stop considering its successes, which are just the ones that make it quite entertaining to watch, even though we can put a snag on its suspense. Although the result is not as playful as a ‘Unfaithful‘, his previous film, Lyne knows how to leave suggestive crumbs as only a good erotic thriller -a genre in which he is almost a John Carpenter- can offer. He knows how to offer fair amount of morbidity to remove the one who is watchingeven if it’s uncomfortable.

Scenes like that of Ana de Armas playing the piano squatting, the not very subtle metaphors with snails or everything that is related to the character of Tracy Letts are samples of a director knowing what keys are the ones to play in this kind of film . Affleck manages, for his part, to sustain the most disturbing parts. All of this means that, even with obvious flaws, ‘Deep Waters’ is a movie you want to see until the end. And just because the erotic thriller has been almost completely discarded by Hollywood studios, and we want to give thanks because one fell on us almost by accident a few months ago.

