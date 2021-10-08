Ben Affleck praises George Clooney: “From him the best directorial notes of my career”

Ben Affleck has exalted the qualities of George Clooney behind the camera, admitting that from his friend and colleague he received the best directorial notes of his career, superior to those of any other director I have worked with over the years.

Ben Affleck is currently busy promoting The Tender Bar, the Amazon Studios-produced film directed by George Clooney and based on a memoir by JR Moehringer. The actor then took advantage of a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter to praise his friend and colleague, letting out all the admiration he has always had for him. Affleck spoke about Clooney’s directing skills, saying, “His directorial notes are better than those of any director I’ve ever worked with. They are so useful. It’s a result of his doing this job for so long, doing it really well and learning from really good directors. He attributes his talents to other directors he has worked with but the credit is equally to his experience and the time he has dedicated to acting and interpreting his roles.“.

Considering that Affleck has worked with a number of incredible directors throughout his career, including giants like David Fincher, Gus Van Sant, Kevin Smith and Richard Linklater, this is a great compliment for George Clooney. Affleck continued with the praise, providing some concrete examples of what he liked about Clooney’s work: “I’ve had experiences where a director would speak for 45 minutes before a scene, resulting in tortuous and abstract, and you walked away thinking ‘I still don’t know how to play the character’. George gives notes regarding both the internal life of the character, but also the specificity of what is really going on at that moment. He is truly an expert. I’m just lucky to have had the chance to work with him“.

Loading... Advertisements

Affleck finally stated: “George can articulate scenes in a very specific and shorthand way, and he makes choices that are so right that you feel almost embarrassed that you haven’t thought about them before. Often, he just says’ No, that joke is funny. This is more fun, ‘and it changes the whole scene and everything you’re doing to the point of making it five times better“.

The Tender Bar will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.