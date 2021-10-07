News

Ben Affleck praises George Clooney

Ben Affleck praises George Clooney: “From him the best directorial notes of my career” (Thursday 7 October 2021) Well Affleck has recently enhancesto George Clooney and his skills as a director, defining his well-known di direction the best I’ve ever received. Well Affleck has enhancesto the qualities of George Clooney behind the camera, admitting that he received the notes from his friend and colleague direction best of the her career, superior to those of any other director I’ve worked with over the years. Well Affleck is currently busy promoting The Tender Bar, the film produced by Amazon Studios directed by George Clooney and based on a memoir by JR Moehringer. The actor has …Read on movieplayer

