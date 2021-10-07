Ben Affleck praises George Clooney: “From him the best directorial notes of my career” (Thursday 7 October 2021) Well Affleck has recently enhancesto George Clooney and his skills as a director, defining his well-known di direction the best I’ve ever received. Well Affleck has enhancesto the qualities of George Clooney behind the camera, admitting that he received the notes from his friend and colleague direction best of the her career, superior to those of any other director I’ve worked with over the years. Well Affleck is currently busy promoting The Tender Bar, the film produced by Amazon Studios directed by George Clooney and based on a memoir by JR Moehringer. The actor has … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





amateursalia1 : #recordiamodomani # 8october 1970 actor Matthew Paige Damon was born in Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA). With the friend … – rio_vela : – Do you know what a secret mission is? – Yes, sir. The one in which you earn a medal that will however receive the fam … – Decentralized P6 : @HmJileswrites Ben Affleck in Gigli – sophiaragnetto : he who has bread has no teeth, yes well affleck I talk to you – marikes7 : @EAintlEvents The beautiful ‘Manchester by the sea’ with Ben Affleck ???? SevenToFortyEA # EnginAyürek # DaysOfAkyürek… –

Loading... Advertisements







Ben Affleck







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ben Affleck





