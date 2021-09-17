Ben Affleck, private life and movies

CELEBRITY





Ben Affleck is an American-born actor, director and film producer

Ben Affleck was born in Berkeley in 1972 (he is 48 years old) and his first real chance will have it thanks to the film “ Generation X “, of the 1995 , which will launch it as actor albeit with a role secondary .

In 1997 he made his debut as a screenwriter with the film “Will Hunting – Rebel genius” where he will also be an actor together with his friend Matt Damon: he will win his first prize Oscar for Best Screenplay. He later starred in other famous films such as “Shakespeare in Love” “,” Armageddon “, and” Bounce “.

In 2001 comes the opportunity of the film “Pearl Harbor” where it reads next to Josh Hartnett and that will give him enormous popularity. In 2003 he starred in “Daredevil” while in 2008 we will see him in the romantic comedy “The truth is that he doesn’t like you enough”. In 2013 he plays the character of Batman in the film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. In 2012 he was producer, director and actor of the film “Argon”Thanks to which he won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Private life

Ben Affleck has had several important relationships including one with the actress Gwyneth Paltrow with whom he was together for three years, from 1997 to 2000. From 2002 to 2004 he had an affair with singer Jennifer Lopez while in 2005 he married actress Jennifer Garner, known on the set of the film “Pearl Harbor”. The two had three children but in 2015, after 10 years of marriage, they decided to separate. Lately, ended his relationship with actress Ana de Armas, which started in 2020.