Ben Affleck protected Jennifer Lopez from an overly “zealous” fan

Posted on
Venice 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love: the breathtaking kiss

A bad misadventure for Jennifer Lopez, who found herself in front of an overly zealous fan: to be able to take a photo with the famous star, she began to bother her. Thankfully, J.Lo was together with Ben Affleck, who intervened immediately. Even before the bodyguards, in fact, he has protected his girlfriend, managing to block the man. It all happened to Venice, where the couple were on the occasion of the International Film Festival.

According to Page Six, who reconstructed the episode, the fan approached the couple impetuously, with a phone in hand, waiting for a selfie. However, he began to push and insist (plus without a mask). Jennifer couldn’t help but back away from the chaos of the crowd, and Ben didn’t hold back, quite the opposite. He reacted immediately, grabbing the fan by the wrists and pushing him away, trying to protect Jennifer. Soon after, Ben and Jen, hand in hand, headed to the airport, staring down, to avoid any other potential sudden nuisances.

A moment that, however and fortunately, did not in any way disturb the happiness of the couple, which we were able to admire during the red carpet of the Biennale. The Bennifer flashback was the gossip of the summer. Between those who did not believe it and those who thought that everything would end with the summer, Jennifer and Ben are continuing towards a bright future.

Their red carpet appearance was nothing short of breathtaking. The first “official” kiss, in an event of international caliber, made us sigh, go back in time, retrace the beginnings of their love story. After twenty years, loving each other again and again is not for everyone. Maybe, it’s for soulmates. Sure, the end of Ben and Jen’s trip to Italy was turbulent. In America, however, a new working season awaits them and above all the children, which the couple has had from their respective former partners. Who knows if the rumors about marriage, which had chased each other a few months ago, will be confirmed by the end of 2021: certainly, the Bennifers are closer than ever.

