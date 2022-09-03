Ben Affleck quoted one of his movies during his wedding speech with Jennifer Lopez

After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 and spending a wonderful honeymoon in Paris, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally officially celebrated their marriage on August 20 at the sprawling estate. Affleck in Riceboro, Ga. Both Hollywood stars enjoyed their dazzling wedding ceremony in the company of their loved ones and close friends.

Beautiful speeches are common at most weddings, and a recent report revealed that Ben Affleck decided to take some phrases from one of his films for a speech dedicated to Jennifer. During her wedding reception, Affleck he apparently quoted his own 2016 movie, Vivir de Noche – 35%, which he himself wrote, directed, produced and starred in.

live at night is a gangster film based on the homonymous novel published by Dennis Lehane in 2012. In addition to having Affleck as the main star, the cast includes Sienna Miller, Chris Messina, Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning. Jennifer Lopez was the one who revealed that her husband had quoted a beautiful phrase from live at night in his wedding speech, and he did it through his newsletter On the JLo (via indiewire). Marry Me actress 65% said they were delighted with the beautiful words of Affleck and assured that said appointment is one of his favorites. His words were the following:

‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in this now ‘That’s one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called ‘Live by Night’. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought… how perfect.

Later at the wedding Jennifer surprised her husband with a live performance of the song by Mark Cohn“True Companion”, and also dedicated to Affleck a touching original theme. lopez he said the following when he saw Ben at the altar (via indiewire):

When I got close enough to see his face, I had the same wonderful sense for myself. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past was finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle, and not the way we planned it. Better.

lopez Y Affleck They were engaged in 2002 and shortly before getting married they had to postpone their union due to intense media attention. In his newsletter Jennifer added that she and The Way Back actor – 92% “laughed the night before about remarrying at this age.” lopez wrote the following:

We’d both been married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow now it seemed like the only age that made sense. The truth is that everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to follow. No two people are alike. But for us, this was the perfect moment. Nothing ever felt better to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way that you can only do when you understand loss and joy and are proven enough to never take the important things for granted or let things go wrong. fools are insignificant. the hassles of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

