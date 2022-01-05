Ben Affleck recounts his daughters’ awkward meeting with Taylor Swift

What would not be done for the children! And the stars, of course, are no exception, as Ben Affleck knows which returns to be talked about during the interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show (he’s currently on Netflix with the movie Go back to winning).

The actor has always said that fathering responsibility remains first in his life, no matter what happens to his relationships. And indeed it is during the Christmas holidays he did extended family rehearsals with Jennifer Lopez (and her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme), especially after the unfortunate statement about alcoholism linked to her failed marriage to Jennifer Garner. With the actress of Alias has three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (aged 16, 12 and 9).

And the anecdote told in the broadcast is linked to them: the two sissies, super Taylor Swift fans, begged him for a long time to let him know her and he finally satisfied them. At the time the girls were 9 and 6 years old, but in front of their idol they were totally petrified. The actor, in total embarrassment, tried to encourage them: “We’ve come all this way – he told them – you have Taylor Swift in person, tell her something”. Increasingly in trouble, Affleck turned to the pop star assuring her that yes, the little ones, they really are fans, even if they didn’t say a single word.

Yet the event was of epic proportions: it happened in 2015 during the 1989 World Tour, at Crypto.com Arena and they were all backstage. Despite the fool of the silent scene, the actor, however, remembers with great pride the emotion he made the girls experience, above all because – as he repeated to The Ellen Show, has great respect for the pop star and considers her a model and a huge inspiration.

In this moment of great fragility and the search for balance, Ben Affleck is not looking for the spotlight but for domestic quiet, which he seems to have found during these days of vacation, far from Hollywood and worldliness. Something similar happened on Halloween as well, when the two worlds of the actor (Jen and Jen with their respective offspring) met to trick or treat the neighborhood.