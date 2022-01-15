Ben Affleck reflects on streaming and the future of cinema

Ben Affleck has his say on the future of cinema, after the ongoing trials accentuated by the pandemic.

The actor is currently involved in the promotion of The tender bar, directed by George Clooney and available on Amazon Prime Video from 7 January.

Affleck is one of the few names in Hollywood who, over the course of his career, has been able to move from independent cinema to blockbusters without too much difficulty. It is therefore normal that his point of view is extremely lucid when he expresses his assessments on the current and future situation of the cinema industry.

Ben Affleck, streaming and the future of cinema: “There are extraordinary things on platforms”

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, Ben Affleck spoke about the future of cinema, focusing, in particular, on the relationship between cinema and streaming.

“Go back to winning it hit theaters just the week when the cinemas were closed [il 6 marzo del 2020, negli Stati Uniti, mentre in Italia il film arrivò direttamente in streaming il 23 aprile n.d.r.]. But even before – says Affleck – I knew that a film like this, which was about pain, a dying child, alcoholism and healing, would not have brought many people to the cinema. Even among us we only talked about Narcos: Mexico, Succession And Murder in Easttown, and this is because now in streaming they do extraordinary things. Just think of a movie like Rome! It is no longer a question – he continues – of those repetitive detective stories of when I was a kid and that I watched with my father on an 11-inch black and white TV ”.

Ben Affleck then cites the example of Argon, Oscar-winning film he directed and starred in 2012. In an era in which auteur films such as The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion arrive directly in streaming, according to the actor and director, even his film, today, would have difficulty reaching the theaters.

“If I had to bet, a drama like Argon today it wouldn’t be thought of for a theatrical release, ”Affleck explains. “It is more plausible that it is conceived as a miniseries. I believe – he continues – that films destined for cinemas will be the most expensive, real events. And they will be aimed mainly at kids, perhaps fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are eagerly awaiting the next film to understand what happens next in the saga. In this way – concludes Affleck – I would say that a maximum of 40 films a year will arrive at the cinema, and they will all be blockbusters, sequels and animated films ”.

A completely changed sector

A few weeks ago, commenting on the box office flop of Ridley Scott’s film The Last Duel, of which he was the interpreter, Affleck had expressed similar considerations.

“The change in the sector is evident if we consider in particular the relationship between the audience and the more adult dramas, complicated and not centered on pre-existing characters”, explained the actor, who added how the increasing quality of home systems was a factor. decisive in this change.

“Today it is possible to watch a movie at home with good quality systems that are not too expensive. Everyone can afford this quality and can watch movies and TV series streaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos without major problems. Everything has changed ”.

