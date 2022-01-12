Ben Affleck remembers the flop of Extreme Love | Cinema

, in a chat with Entertainment Weekly and Matt Damon for print promotion of The Tender Bar (READ THE REVIEW), was able to make a journey into the memory of one of his most famous flops:(Lilies), a 2003 film directed by Martin Brest in which he co-starred with his partner from that period, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he returned to date just recently.

Ben Affleck he explains that he wanted to participate in that film because of his admiration for Martin Brest, the historic director of the first Beverly Hills Cop, but to be perfectly aware, especially on the sidelines, that there were all the elements to transform extreme love into the classic one “perfect storm” including the fact that much of the promotion of the project was in fact based on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

You know, it’s an interesting question because, for me, it was a really simple choice. I loved Before Midnight. I loved Beverly Hills Cop. I loved Scent of a Woman – women’s perfume. Martin is an incredibly skilled filmmaker. He was definitely someone I wanted to work with. There were some beautiful elements at stake. Others for whom my daughters would have objected to calling them disgusting. The way we approach certain stuff has changed a little or even a lot in some cases. And some stories, which seemed to work at the time, don’t do it retrospectively.

Ben Affleck continues:

But seriously, the reality of that movie is that it really taught me a great deal about how everything around a movie ends up dictating how people approach it. For a film known for its disastrous flop status, it has actually been seen by very few people. And, it must be said, it doesn’t work at all. It’s like a horse’s head stuck on a cowboy’s body. Then there was the study that at the time, considering Jennifer and I had recently started our relationship, something that made newspapers sell and seemed to generate a certain excitement, had predictably clung to. “They want a romantic comedy. They want them together! Let’s give them more! “. One thing that turned into that famous Saturday Night Live sketch, Bad Idea. But you know, there have also been features like At The Top Of Tension that worked commercially even if they didn’t have any depth and I didn’t do anything particularly interesting. Extreme Love didn’t work and we did five weeks of additional footage that we knew wouldn’t work. But I learned more about how to direct a film from this project than from others, because Martin is a really skilled filmmaker. And then it was no worse than… I’ve had much more terrible films in terms of money lost, at least five to keep us tight. Five films that have lost more money than Extreme Love. It is that this has become a story in itself. The funny name, the relationship with Jennifer and the media overexposure of it. It was the perfect storm.

Below you will find the original trailer of the film:

