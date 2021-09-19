Ben Affleck remembers the story with Jennifer Lopez and stands up for her

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the first to have a name of their own, to have seen the newspapers coining a word fruit salad with the union of their first names, a celebratory (or sarcastic?) mashup, which in hindsight did not bring very well. Before the Brangelina, the Kimye and the Ferragnez, there were the Bennifers who filled the tabloids around the world, who without the sounding board of facebook, twitter and Instagram had astounding media coverage: they were only engaged for two years but their relationship is rightfully in the annals of iconic Hollywood stories. In the past few hours Ben Affleck is back to talk about the romance with Jennifer Lopez and we are all ears.

In summary, Ben and Jennifer start dating in July 2002, after they met and fell in love on the set of the film. Lilies: three months after the official engagement with the now legendary solitaire with a 6.1 carat pink diamond worth 2.5 million (universally recognized among the best engagement rings in history) and the wedding scheduled for September 2003. Four days later from the big day, the shock announcement of the cancellation due to “excessive media attention”. In January 2004, the official release of the break up and the Bennifer game over. The following year, Ben marries Jennifer Garner, becomes a father in the third of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, only to break up 10 years later. From March 2020 the actor is in love with his colleague Ana de Armas, while Jennifer, married from 2004 to 2014 with Marc Anthony, father of her twins Max and Emme, finds serenity (and third marriage) in the arms of Alex Rodriguez .

Today, exactly 17 years after leaving, Ben went back to talking about the story with JLo in the podcast of The Hollywood Reporter, recalling how the media have been unfair and treacherous towards the ex-partner, not sparing compliments and praise for the woman that Jennifer has become today. “You know, there’s always the story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez was that story for the tabloids, just as this business was starting to grow exponentially,” he said recalling the almost morbid attention of newspapers in the comparisons of the couple. An obsessive interest that also negatively influenced his career (and fueled his addictions): “In reality I was in the worst position for an actor, to be able to sell magazines but not cinema tickets”, he said recalling the criticisms of so.

“People have been so mean to her, sexist and racist,” he continued talking about the press’s treatment of Lopez, “really bad things have been written about her, things that if published would lead to the journalist being fired on the spot. “. And then, “Now it’s like she’s celebrated and respected for the work she’s done, what she’s accomplished and where she came from, which is right! Supreme as Judge Sonia Sotomayor who has the career of Jennifer Lopez and who she is today at 50 “. Well said. Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got / I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block / Used to have a little, now I have a lot / No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx) …

