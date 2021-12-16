Ben Affleck retraces his steps: “I would never say anything negative about Jennifer Garner”

Ben Affleck continues to be talked about. During an apparition a The Howard Stern Show stated that if he were still married to Jennifer Garner he would probably still be an alcoholic. According to the Oscar winner, in fact, feeling trapped in an unhappy marriage would have led him to hang on to the bottle to move on.

The sentence sparked a media pandemonium, which the actor tried to remedy during an interview with the Jimmy Kimmel Live !. During the program he specified: “I would never want my children to think that I would say a single negative word towards their mother.” Affleck has three: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 12 and 9 years old). Apparently he was genuinely convinced that he had told an important and significant part of his private life, but he did not realize how those words would have sounded to the public. According to him, it meant just the opposite and therefore the statements would be manipulated and decontextualized.

Here is what he said: “I’d probably still be drinking. IS part of the reason I started drinking… because I felt trapped. I thought, “I can’t leave because of the children, yet I’m not happy. What can I do? What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and collapse asleep on the sofa, a situation that I understand is not the solution at all. “

And in fact three times he ended up in rehabilitation during the marriage (first in 2001 and then in 2017 and 2018) and before the divorce, finalized in 2018 after three years of separation. Not that it was easy, in fact Affleck said he tried them all to keep the family together but nothing to do: he and Jennifer Garner grew up differently and as a couple they no longer worked. Although, he added: “I love and respect her, I just couldn’t stay together as a wife and husband anymore.”

To the weight of these phrases is added the much talked about relationship with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he broke the engagement in 2004, before getting married with Garner. But that this extended family works is also proven by some very tender shots on the occasion of trick or treating for Halloween, when the offspring of JLo and that of Affleck are reunited. That’s why the actor concluded the correction by saying that, for the avoidance of doubt, “the only real cure for alcoholism is suffering.”

Currently the actor is engaged in the film The Tender Bar, the new project directed by his friend George Clooney, who brings him back to the spotlight afterwards The last duel, Ridley Scott’s blockbuster brought to Venice Film Festival and now available on Disney +. For the record, after this experience and the half flop at the box office, he stated that he will no longer make a franchise.

So far JLo has always appeared by his side during all the promotional releases but it is not clear if the pop star this time wants to go to the altar for the fourth time. The Christmas holidays are likely to be proof of the name of this relationship that the world looks to as a hymn to hope, backfires and second chances.