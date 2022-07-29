Ben Affleck Returning to the Role of Batman in the Aquaman Sequel

Ben Affleck is living a great time of his life: he met again with the love of his life and took her to the altar, Jennifer Lopez and also, this Thursday it was officially confirmed that he will play Bruce Wayne (Batman) again to participate in the new episode of Aquaman, “The Lost Kingdom”, starring Jason Momoa.

Momoa starring for the third time at Arthur Currythe marine superhero DC Comics, known as Aquaman and in his excitement, revealed that he would not be the only member of the League of Justice to appear on tape.

“REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love and miss you. Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Stuck on set all cool stuff coming up AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j”Momoa wrote on his Instagram account.

Ben Affleck’s change of heart on Batman

This news was a surprise, since Affleck had announced the end of his cycle as Batman from the League of Justice, however, it appeared in the League of Justice of Zack Snider and also in the recording of The Flash (2022), where it was already known that he would appear, since the launch was delayed from November 2022 to June 23, 2023 and this was supposed to be his last appearance as the Caped Crusader on the screen.

Instead, something happened to make Affleck change his mind, and it appears to be the result of various negotiations over time, after his experience in Justice League.

When Affleck announced his departure from the character he stated:

I had a really bad experience on Justice League for a lot of different reasons. Without blaming anyone, many things happened. But really what happened is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. Horrible things happened. But, that’s when I thought, I’m not going to do that anymore. Ben Affleck

Is it just a cameo or will he have a big role?

So far it is unknown if Affleck will have a part in the film, or just be an incidental appearance, but we are happy to see him as the “Dark Knight” one more time before he says goodbye to the character forever…or is he?

In the distribution are contemplated: Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman alongside Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The film was directed by james wan from a script Jason Momoa and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

