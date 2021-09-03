Ben Affleck returns in Accountant 2, alongside Jon Bernthal

Director Gavin O’Connor confirmed what was in the air: The Accountant, thriller starring Ben Affleck from a few years ago, will almost certainly have a sequel … maybe two!

It is not common domain, but the thriller The Accountant (2016) with Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick And Jon Bernthal was what you call one “sleeper hit“, a success not foreseen by the Hollywood system: costing $ 44 million, it grossed 155 million, enough for its director Gavin O’Connor start one now sequel with the same cast. Discussing it in a Cinemablend podcast, he confirmed the rumors about The Accountant 2… and not only on that. Here’s what the author of Warrior And Go back to winning, another popular recent feature film with Affleck.

We will do a sequel to The Accountant, we just closed the contract. I’ve always wanted to do at least three, because in the second we’ll integrate your brother better into the story. Bernthal will have more space in the second. The third one instead I call it “Rain Man with anabolics”, all about two brothers, this strange couple. The third will be a buddy movie.