Entertainment

Ben Affleck returns to the film set after his son collided with a Lamborghini

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Ben Affleck was seen performing directorial duties on the set of an untitled Nike movie along with Matt Damon Y Viola Davis after his 10-year-old son Samuel crashed a Lamborghini.

The Batman vs Superman star looked dapper in casual attire on set in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Neymar 4th, Messi 2nd… the 5 best South American footballers of the moment

4 mins ago

New break in Hollywood: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader end their relationship

14 mins ago

JK Rowling supported by Warner despite controversy

15 mins ago

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow’s sequel spin-off says goodbye to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button