Ben Affleck returns to the film set after his son collided with a Lamborghini

Ben Affleck was seen performing directorial duties on the set of an untitled Nike movie along with Matt Damon Y Viola Davis after his 10-year-old son Samuel crashed a Lamborghini.

The Batman vs Superman star looked dapper in casual attire on set in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé will also play the role of shoe brand co-founder Phil Knight, while Jason Bourne’s actor will play company executive Sonny Vaccaro.

The 49-year-old actor-director wore black headphones as he was seen sitting on a camera rig as production continues on the sports marketing film.

He was also seen enjoying a soda and a cigarette on a break from hard work.

On the other hand, Damon wore a white polo shirt over a gray jacket along with pants of the same color, while Davis, who plays Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris, donned a white shirt with silver jewelry.

The upcoming film will focus on Nike’s long-term effort to enlist superstar basketball player Michael Jordan as a brand ambassador.