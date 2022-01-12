Ben Affleck reveals what movie and role he is being mocked by his children for

Ben Affleck recently spoke to Matt Damon during an Entertainment Weekly interview, revealing what the movie is and the role his kids always make fun of.

Although fans of Ben Affleck his are innumerable sons are his biggest critics: in an Entertainment Weekly January 11 interview with Matt Damon, the star revealed that his children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner – often make fun of him. for one role in particular: Armageddon.

“It’s funny because it’s the only movie my kids have seen and that, even though I know they all liked it, they tease relentlessly.“Affleck told Damon during their conversation.”They tell me, ‘What are you driving? A tank on the moon? ‘ They make fun of the film and my role in it. “

Damon, who is the father of Alexia, 23, Isabella, 15, Gia, 13 and Stella, 11, admitted: “My kids don’t watch my movies either and if they watch them they make fun of me regularlyAffleck also reflected on Extreme Love – Tough Love, the 2003 film he starred in with current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and why it received very bad reviews.

“There was wonderful stuff in that movie. Although it is true that there are things my daughter will find disgusting when she sees it … and that’s okay. The way we see things has changed a little, or a lot in some cases“concluded Ben Affleck.”And there are aspects of the film that looked like they might have worked at the time that don’t work now“.