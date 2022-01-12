Ben Affleck said goodbye to Batman because of Matt Damon

Ben Affleck revealed that friend and colleague Matt Damon helped him in choosing abandon the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe. During an interview given by Ben Affleck to Entertainment Weekly and in the presence of Matt Damon, the actor said: “I’ve had a really bad experience with Justice League for a lot of different reasons. We don’t blame anyone, a lot of things have happened. Actually I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. Some horrible things have happened. It is in those moments that I thought of never play it again.“

By addressing directly to Damon, the actor continued: “In fact, I told you about it and you got the most important weight on that decision. I want to do things that give me joy. Then we went to work on The Last Duel and I enjoyed every day. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I should be when I started, yet I had a wonderful experience. These are things I wasn’t chasing“.

Ben Affleck between The Batman and The Flash

Ben Affleck also discussed why he resigned from The Batman. Now the film sees behind the camera s taking Matt Reeves and as the protagonist Robert Pattinson. The actor was originally supposed to direct and star in the role of the Dark Knight in the DCEU film. Here is what he said about it: “I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person directing the film should love it‘. I probably would have liked to have made it at 32 or so. But that was where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it“.

Although Matt Damon helped Ben Affleck leave Batman behind, the actor will return as the masked executioner in The Flash. The last appearance in the role will be that for the film by Andy Muschietti, which will be released in Italian cinemas on November 4, 2022. Recall that recently Affleck and Damon wrote and starred in The Last Duel, the film directed by Ridley Scott. The two actors have worked on numerous projects together over the years, including 1997’s Will Hunting.