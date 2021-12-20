Ben Affleck says goodbye to big IPs like Batman: “I don’t like them anymore”

Sadly, it looks like we won’t be seeing Ben Affleck again as DC hero Batman

Ben Affleck revealed that he is no longer interested in appearing in films based on existing intellectual property (IP). This seems to be the end for her Batman. The actor during his prolific career has played several characters drawn from famous IPs, such as Daredevil in 2003 and Batman in Batman vs Superman And Justice League. The actor revealed his plans for the future by talking about the box office failure of Ridley Scott’s latest film, the medieval epic. The Last Duel. Affleck stars alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer in the critically and publicly panned film – now streaming on Disney Plus.

Affleck on the microphones of The Playlist revealed that: “When I saw what happened with The Last Duel I thought ‘Well, this is probably the last theatrical release I’m going to have’ because I don’t want to make IP-based movies that appeal to this kind of thankless audience anymore. I liked them and interested me, but now I just don’t like them anymore. I have nothing against people who want to do them, quite the contrary. If you are going to do them, you have to love them. I now love a different cinema and I want to do that “.

Ben Affleck recently spoke of his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, arguing that the difficult marital situation had contributed to his drinking problems and that if he stayed with her by now he would still be an alcoholic.

