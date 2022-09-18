Ben Affleck shines in front of and behind the cameras in this great heist thriller worthy successor to ‘Heat’, and it has just arrived on Amazon Prime Video

I have always defended tooth and nail good old Ben Affleck. For some reason there has always been a tendency to underestimate his interpretive workas much as he more than fulfilled titles like ‘Armageddon’ —my contact point is his work when I was still a kid—, ‘Pearl Harbor’ or his fantastic collaborations with Kevin Smith in films like ‘Chasing Amy’ or ‘Dogma’.

Nuns with guns

But, in the year 2007, public opinion’s perspective on Affleck changed dramatically after his directorial debut in the remarkable ‘Goodbye little one, goodbye’. Three years later, the actor made his first double in front of and behind the cameras with a second film that became one of the best heist thrillers of its decade, and a worthy heir to Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’.

With ‘The Town (City of Thieves)’, Ben Affleck plunged us into the underworld of his beloved Boston, shaping a story as effective in its perspective on the action and its staging as in its treatment of charactersreinforced by the work of a more than solvent cast and with a good handful of stars.

Own Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, John Hamm, Blake Lively or Jeremy Renner —this last Oscar nominee— are some of the names that appear in the cast of a feature film that you can enjoy on Amazon Prime Video since last Wednesday, September 14.