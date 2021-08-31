Ben Affleck shot a commercial with Jennifer Lopez’s mother: here’s how it happened

The mother of Jennifer Lopez, the Lady Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, in the past few hours has appeared in a cameo in a new TV commercial of Ben Affleck, shared by the actor and director on his official Twitter page.

The star recently directed the commercial for WynnBET, a new sports gambling app: Ben Affleck also has a ‘starring’ role in the short film, which shows him walking around the casino at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas, observing various gamblers and taking betting tips. At a certain point, Rodríguez operates two slot machines at the same time, exulting in his hopes of victory. “Come on, Lupe!“shouts the lady, to cheer herself up.”You can do it, just like with those slot machines in St. Louis!“

According to the New York Post, the commercial was shot in June, when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted at the Wynn resort. After all, in the past Lopez had described her mother as a “great gambler“, recounting that she had once made $ 2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino. Although the singer was not spotted on set for the commercial, E! News reported that the pair often.”enjoys playing together” is that Ben Affleck was thrilled to make the short, which also includes appearances by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and comedian Melvin Gregg.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together earlier this year, after they were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004: both are expected at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where Ben Affleck will star in the new Ridley Scott film. The Last Duel.