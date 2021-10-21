Ben Affleck speaks for the first time about Jennifer Lopez in 20 years

In April, when i Bennifer they were a mirage and included in the list of impossible loves, Ben Affleck he didn’t hold back in singing the praises of his longtime ex Jennifer Lopez in the editorial by InStyle dedicated to his overwhelming success. He asked her (flirting?) “Where are you hiding the fountain of youth? Why haven’t you changed since 2003”, and then defining himself “amazed by everything he did day after day, by the seriousness with which he approached his work, by the way calm and determined with which he tried to reach his goals. “A certificate of affection and esteem (and with hindsight mega spoiler of the backfire?) today reiterated in black and white in his first declarations as a boyfriend-encore.

“I am in awe of the effect Jennifer has on the world,” she said Adweek the 49-year-old actor who with the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival together with his sweetheart sent social and web into a tailspin. “At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people, Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to feel they have a place in the world,” she continued talking about everything the singer / actress / presenter / entrepreneur has. done and continues to do for the Latin community in the United States, especially for women. Precisely for this reason, the weekly has named JLo Brand Visionary 2021, for his philanthropic efforts and for turning his name into a billion dollar empire.

“This is an effect that few people in history have had,” Ben explained before reasserting all his endless admiration for his partner, a strong, committed and successful woman who is an example of other black women around the world. business but not only. Bottom line, Ben is a #proudboyfriend and we understand him perfectly. Ditto Jennifer, who with her latest post on Instagram dedicated to her stay in the Lagoon wanted to put up with her boyfriend’s job, praising The Last Duel And inviting his followers to go to the cinema. “It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since Will Hunting-Rebel Genius !! And it’s amazing !! The acting of the entire cast is fantastic,” he wrote posting a video of his hit and run. in Venice 2021. A spot that is worth 177 million views, not bad.

