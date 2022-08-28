Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing Passionate Kiss in Italy: Photos

Image credit: MEGA

Ben Affleck was spotted spoon feeding his new bride Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar-winning actress, 50, and the ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer, 53, were spotted dining alfresco at Lake Como, Italy, on Saturday, August 27, while on their honeymoon in progress by Daily Mail. It’s unclear what Ben was eating, however, he clearly wanted Jen to have a bite of his meal (though she could be seen enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss at the table, right after Ben pulled out his phone to show her something.

The PDA didn’t stop at a kiss, as Jennifer went into full female mode with a towel to wipe Ben’s face (and forehead). As they finished their meal, the wedding planner star rose to lean back and kiss her new hubby. Later in the afternoon, Ben put on his photographer’s hat as he took gorgeous portraits of his gorgeous partner against the postcard-worthy backdrop of Lake Como.

Jennifer was certainly dressed for the occasion, opting for a long cream knit dress with a lace-up wrap front and matching hat. A pair of platform espadrille sandals peeked out from under the skirt, also in a neutral hue to match the rest of her ensemble and her tribal print handbag. Ben matched his aesthetic with a crisp white button down, cream chinos and white leather sneakers. The two also wore aviator sunglasses and their new matching bracelets, which appeared to be debuting after their nuptials.

The couple were spotted in and around the Lake Como and Milan regions after their romantic wedding in Georgia on Saturday August 20. Although the couple were legally wed in Las Vegas on July 16, their three-day wedding weekend was their first opportunity to celebrate with friends and family, including Matt Damon, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and more. Jennifer stunned for the affair in three custom Ralph Lauren dresses, including a version of her signature turtleneck column dress with a tiered train skirt, a second covered in pearls and a third with a crystal cutout that she wore to serenade Ben.

