Ben Affleck spotted by Tiffany: think about the wedding with JLo?

No.eggs episode – bomb – of the Bennifer soap: Ben Affleck He was spotted at Tiffany’s Los Angeles boutique with his mother Sam, browsing through gorgeous rings. Coincidence? Marketing strategy? Who knows, in the meantime fans are seeing the wedding of the century with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck at Tiffany’s, the dream (maybe) comes true

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Bennifers, it’s never say never. 20 years after the missed marriage, perhaps the right time has really come to finally get married. After the paparazzi and the very hot selfies from the sailing holidays, a new piece arrives in the exciting epic of this never ending couple. Just yesterday Ben Affleck was “caught” by the most powerful zooms in a boutique in Tiffany & Co., intent on scrutinizing the windows of the rings among oversized diamonds and the unmistakable aquamarine green cases.

A circumstance that usually precedes the fateful kneeling rite of “will you marry me?”. At this point it would be the fairytale wedding of the century, but let’s wait to say it, JLo she is a great collector of engagement rings as history teaches.

The right ring for the second engagement

And this is not new, the real great divas of all time are great collectors of proposals of eternal love. Repeated. As in the case of bis marriages of Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, or Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. The Bennifer saga is therefore not too surprising and some suspect it is just an elaborate Hollywood marketing strategy. In fact, how can you not expect paparazzi if you go to Tiffany’s with your mom in a very busy shopping center?

The curiosity about the type of ring, however, grows by the hour. In 2001, it was a Harry Winston diamond worth $ 2.5 million, and the marriage went awry due to media pressure. Meanwhile, in one of her latest Instagram selfies Jennifer Lopez sports a dazzling precious ring on her right ring finger. But maybe he is just warming up the engines while waiting for the proposal.

