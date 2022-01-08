Ben Affleck stepped down from directing Batman because he wasn’t happy

Ben Affleck he was originally ready to write, direct and star in Batman. The actor, as is known, however, resigned from directing the film and was therefore replaced by Matt Reeves. In a recent interview with The LA Times, Affleck talked about how his career priorities have changed over the years and revealed that he stepped down from directing The Batman after realizing he wouldn’t be “happy” to work on it.

Ben Affleck explains the reason for his decision

These are the words of Ben Affleck: “Directing Batman is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does it should love it. ‘ You should always want these things, and I probably would have liked to do it at 32 or something. But that was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it “, admitted the famous actor.

Affleck’s comments could be off-putting to those hoping his version of The Batman movie would see the light of day, especially after it’s been confirmed that he will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. About this movie, Ben Affleck, to The Herald Sun, recently shared his experience: “I never said that, but maybe my favorite Batman scenes are those made for the Flash movie”. It’s still: “I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting, different… but congruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did, it was really fun and really satisfying. It’s a great way to end my experience with that character. “

What do you think of Ben Affleck’s words and his choice to leave the director?