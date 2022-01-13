Ben Affleck talks about Armageddon | Cinema

News

Ben Affleck talks about Armageddon

Armageddon – Final Judgment, the famous Michael Bay film dated 1998, is one of the most famous and successful among those starring Ben Affleck who, in the feature film, appeared alongside a decidedly sumptuous cast of Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan, Peter Stormare and William Fichtner.

Cost the beauty of 140 million dollars, Armageddon he then cashed in as many as 553 around the world (of course we are reporting figures not adjusted for inflation).

In the cover story published by Entertainment Weekly, Ben Affleck he was able to explain that the film is still of great importance to him and is indeed one of the few played by him that his two daughters and his son have seen and appreciated… while constantly making fun of him.

The actor recounts:

It’s funny because that’s the only one of my films that my two daughters and son have seen and admitted to enjoying. Even if they make fun of him incessantly, myself included. “Dad, what are you doing? Do you drive a tank on the moon? “. But they have fun, if you know what I mean. They may even mock me, but they manage to grab the spirit of the film. They don’t even watch The Town. So here we are.

What do you think of this anecdote about Armageddon – Final Judgment told by the star? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

