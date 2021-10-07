Ben Affleck talks about his Batman in The Flash

Ben Affleck talked about his Batman in The Flash, where he re-dressed as Batman. The actor hinted that his previous experience in the film Justice League of 2017 had been difficult for him. But that wasn’t the case with The Flash.

Ben Affleck talks about how he enjoyed playing Batman in The Flash

“It was really lovely. Really fun“, Ben Affleck told Variety, adding:”I have had a great time“. The Flash marks the fourth and presumably last time Affleck will play Bruce Wayne / Batman after Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad And Justice League.

However, rumors still circulate that Ben Affleck may still step down from his role as Batman in The Flash. According to a recent report, Ben Affleck shouldn’t be on screen for much during The Flash: it is said in fact that in reality it will not be a real important role, but rather only a cameo, even if it might be a bit extended (for further details on the matter, we invite you to consult our article about it) .

Plus, Affleck won’t be the only one either Batman in The Flash, as he will also be joined by Michael Keaton, who played Bruce Wayne in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns. The film The Flash freely adapt the plot of the comic Flashpoint, in which Barry Allen creates an alternate reality – and with it a new Batman – after traveling back in time to prevent the death of his mother.

Andy Muschietti is the director of The Flash, whose main actors are Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Sasha Calle, making her debut as a DCEU Supergirl. The film will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

