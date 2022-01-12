Ben Affleck talks about his biggest failure: the infamous Gigli film

Who does not know Lilies, the 2003 film with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Yes, we are talking about one of the biggest flops in the history of cinema

A flop, yes, but it went down in history as one of the best-known cult films of the early 2000s. Mainly, the bad publicity that comes with the film directed by Martin Brest is due to a film shot with little knowledge of the subject of departure ed a great desire to put together the most talked about couple of those years: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Ben, in fact, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly he defined Lilies “the perfect storm“, A concomitance of events that threw the film into common memory as one of the most unsuccessful ever.

“The thing about Gigli is that he slowly turned into his own story. The bizarre name, the love affair with Jennifer Lopez, the overexposure of the story itself: it became the perfect storm”Confesses Ben Affleck in the interview. “I remember talking to the director about it on the Friday it came out and I thought ‘it’s all spectacular, it’s a disaster, it’s a tsunami, it can’t get any worse than this‘ “. However, we know that not all evils come to harm and, fortunately, Ben seems to be aware too.

“The film sparked a lot of negative reactions towards me. This is what I find sad, what really made me feel depressed and led me to ask myself some profound questions about the meaning of my work. But if the violent reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have decided to make films now. What, finally, turned out to be the true vocation of my life. In some ways, therefore, it was a gift. It also gave me the chance to meet Jennifer, a person who has a very deep meaning in my life”Concluded Ben. In short, Ben Affleck loves his J.Lo very much and everything that brought him to her, even the historical lows of his career. George Clooney’s new movie starring Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar, is streaming now on Amazon Prime!