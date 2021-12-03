Ben Affleck talks about the beauty of second chances

The actor talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and his positive season

Ever since they got back together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the most followed and admired couple in the Star System.

In an interview with WSJ magazine, the actor explained the “beauty of second times”.

J-Lo again

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been engaged from 2002 to 2004 and a few months ago they returned to being a happy couple. Ben said: “I am very lucky in my life that I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have the first”.

Human being

The actor added a touching statement: “I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being. Life is difficult, we always fail and hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities provided by that growth is the second chance. “

A happy man

Ben did not hide the happiness he is experiencing at this moment in his life. The protagonist of this state of mind is certainly his partner who supports him in everything. “I can only say that I feel great. And it’s a beautiful story, a great story, maybe one day I’ll tell it, I’ll write it all down ”.