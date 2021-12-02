Ben Affleck talks about the fantastic relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing that he feels great about his newfound sweetheart.

Ben Affleck spoke of his rebirth relation with the star Jennifer Lopez, a novelty of this 2021 that has made millions of fans happy, defining this newfound relationship as very beautiful.

In an interview with WSJ.Magazine, Ben Affleck talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, his current partner found 20 after their first relationship. The actor seems very happy, so much so that he said he is fine:

“I can say it’s definitely good for me. It’s hard to say who benefits the most without going into detail. I can only say that I feel great. And it’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe someday. I’ll tell you. I’ll write everything down. “

Ben Affleck hinted that his relationship with Jennifer Lopez has changed since 2002, when they broke up for the first time. The two, in fact, are trying to take a different approach to their relationship this time around and keeping things more private:

“One of the hardest lessons I have learned is that it is not wise to share everything with the world. I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and direct way, I tell you, I just don’t want to talk about my personal relationship in the newspaper. “

Finally, he focused on his second chance with Jennifer Lopez saying:

“I am very lucky in my life as I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have first chances”.