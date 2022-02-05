Ben Affleck tells an anecdote about his surname | Cinema

During an interview for WIRED on the occasion of the promotion of The Tender Bar,answered a hilarious question about the similarity between his surname and that of a famous US insurance company,

Here is the actor’s comment:

It is the cross that I must carry. Imagine what I am about to tell you… Imagine you have a very unusual surname, not so pleasant sounding. Imagine that, for some reason, there is an insurance company with that same name. Now think about the idea that that company has huge funds to buy television space and that their creative choice is to hire a duck that screams your last name as loud as possible and in the most annoying way imaginable for the duration of the commercial. Imagine what it feels like when you’re on a plane, and the lady behind you recognizes you and decides to throw herself into a Gilbert Gottfried imitation for six hours all the way to New York. Thanks, Aflac! I’m not the owner, but I deserve it. But I would like a discount.

Here is a collection of Aflac commercials:

Here instead the interview in which Ben Affleck took part with Lily Grabe:

What do you think? Tell us in the comments if you have a subscription to Badtaste +!