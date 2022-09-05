Ben Affleck: the 6 unmissable films of Jennifer Lopez’s husband

Ben Affleck He has a solid career not only as an actor, but also as a director, producer, and even a screenwriter. In fact, the two Oscars that he has are not for his performances. One is as a producer of “Argo” (2012), a film in which he directed and starred, and the other is as a screenwriter for “Good Will Hunting” (1997), which he co-wrote with his friend Matt Damon.

In TimeX We have selected six of his most representative films. And although she has participated in outstanding films such as “Dazzed and Confused” (1993) and “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), we have only looked for those outstanding roles, whether leading or secondary. The recent “The Tender Bar”, for which he received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, was one to stay on the list (you can see it on Prime Video).

And no, we don’t believe that Batman is among his most outstanding characters, although he is probably one of the best known.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Who would have thought that a couple of twenty-somethings would win the Oscar for best screenplay in a year in which James L. Brooks (“As Good As It Gets”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights”) and Woody Allen competed. (“Deconstructing Harry”). The film, directed by Gus Van Sant (nominated like the film and Matt Damon), focuses on an MIT janitor named Will (Damon), who manages to solve the most complex mathematical problems but finds no direction in his life. . Ben played Chuckie, but here his performance undoubtedly stands out because of the script. On HBOMax.

Chasing Amy (1997)

One of Ben Affleck’s first leading roles was in this quirky romantic comedy in which he plays Holden, a comic book artist who maintains a good name alongside his partner Banky (Jason Lee). But everything gets complicated when they meet Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams), also a comic book artist, with whom Holden falls in love. However, she likes women. For rent or sale on Prime Video

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

In his first film as a director, Ben adapted a novel by Dennis Lehane to tell the story of two Boston detectives investigating the kidnapping of a young girl that leads to both a professional and personal crisis. Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris and Casey Aflleck, Ben’s brother, accompanied him in this film that was well received by critics. On Prime Video (in some regions)

The Town (2010)

It was the second film as director of the now husband of Jennifer Lopez. He returned to directing and acting with a cast that included Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively and Rebecca Hall. A group of robbers rob a bank and hold Claire, the deputy manager, hostage. Things get complicated when one of the gang members falls in love with Claire. On HBOMax

Argus (2012)

Ben’s third film as a director cemented him as one of the best-performing actors directing. “Argo”, winner of the Oscar for best film, presents the story of the rescue of six Americans who take refuge in the house of the Canadian ambassador in Tehran when a riot breaks out and the US embassy is taken. Tony Mendez (Affleck) proposes creating a fictional project to pass the six as a Canadian film crew scouting locations for a sci-fi movie called Argo. The film has doses of suspense and humor with a cast complemented by John Goodman and Bryan Cranston. On HBOMax

Gone Girl (2014)

In this film, Ben Affleck had no interference in the script or direction. He just starred in this David Fincher (“Seven”) thriller about a man suspected of the disappearance of his wife, which he himself denounces. Rosamund Pike’s performance as Amy, the wife of Nick (Affleck), was outstanding to the point of getting an Oscar nomination in the category. Ben’s characteristic deadpan is put to good use by the filmmaker. On HBO Max and Netflix (until August 31).

