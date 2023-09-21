Ben Affleck, the actor who had a movie stopped from production because he wouldn’t wear a Yankees hat

In the world of cinema, where actors often make every effort to immerse themselves completely in their roles, ben affleck Method acting was taken to a new level during the filming of “Gone Girl” in 2014, when he refused to wear a hat. Yankees,

Known as a devoted Boston Red Sox fan, Affleck made headlines when he refused to wear a New York Yankees cap for the film, causing a temporary halt to production. Affleck’s unwavering loyalty to his beloved Red Sox was on display, demonstrating the passionate fandom that has endeared him to fans and fellow Bostonians.

During an interview with The New York Times in 2014, Affleck openly revealed his principled stance against the use of the iconic Yankees cap. He recalled the moment he approached director David Fincher and said: “David, I love you and I would do anything for you. But I won’t wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t do it.” Affleck’s tough stance on the matter left no room for negotiation.

rivalry between Yankees and the Red Sox in one of the most historic and intense sports rivalries, extending beyond baseball to the cultural and social fabric of both cities. Born and raised in Berkeley, California, Affleck may not have been a Boston native, but his passion for the Red Sox was undeniable. He became a prominent figure at Fenway Park, often seen in the stands cheering on his team. Affleck’s ties to the Red Sox were not limited to baseball; It was part of his identity.

In the end, Affleck’s commitment to his team remained and he agreed to wear a New York Mets cap instead of a Mets cap. Yankees, While the Mets remained rivals of the Red Sox, given the spirited feud between the Yankees and Red Sox, they were a more acceptable choice for Affleck.

