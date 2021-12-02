Ben Affleck: “The beauty of second chances (also with Jennifer Lopez)”

They come and go, but when they return, certain loves are capable of being stronger than before, complicit in greater awareness. To tell the beauty of the second times are often the same protagonists of these stories, as he did Ben Affleck to WSJ magazine talking about his life and Jennifer Lopez, back by his side for a few months, after the story that had linked them from 2002 to 2004.

Getty Images Gotham

“I am very lucky in my life as I have benefited from the second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have the first. I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being, “said the actor. “Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but where I’ve had it ended up being the defining aspects of my life. “

The actor did not want to go into the details of the story with Lopez, but when asked how the reunion with his most famous ex took place, he did not hide the joy. «I can say that it is very nice for me. My life now reflects not only the person I want to be but the person I really feel I am “, added Affleck, aware that he is not perfect, but that he is “Someone who works hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible.” And again: «I can only say that I feel great. And it is a beautiful story, a great story, maybe one day I will tell it, I will write everything “.

In short, including the mistakes of the past, it is time to finally move on. Ben Affleck feels like a new man, much stronger and more aware than in the months of the end of his marriage to Jennifer Garner, when he was a slave to alcohol. Today his priorities are work, children and the newfound love for JLo, who twenty years later still makes the heart beat faster.