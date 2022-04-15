Ben Affleck: the car where he traveled with JLo, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck undoubtedly continues to be a trend due to his commitment to Jennifer Lopez, but the most unusual thing about the case is that both the Bronx diva and Ana de Armas and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner shared sentimentally in the same car! Keep reading…

April 15, 2022 00:09 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Without a doubt, they are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, with the news coming true of commitment at the door for the second time, after 18 years of waiting.

Obviously, this reboot is exciting, as many show the joy of seeing them together like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again, on the occasion of a surprising new opportunity.

However, no one forgets that he was married to Jennifer Garnermother of her three children, and the past romance she lived with Anne of Arms with whom he fell in love during the filming of the film “Deep water”, whose fleeting idyll became one of the actor’s most intense.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in the movie “Deep Waters”

However, a recent study revealed that the unforgettable Batman has his favorite car brand to go out as a coupleevidencing in this way that said personal transport has been practically an accomplice in all his love stories where he appears Jennifer Lopez, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner.

The lucky model where the leading man of the big screen travels, is the Mercedes Benz S63 AMG, all elegance without limits that offers AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers and selective cylinder shutdown, power of 612 horsepower plus an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km / h, spacious interior and external elegance that attracts attention.

Mercedes Benz S63 AMG interior

+ Watch the video of his recent romance with Jennifer Lopez in the Mercedes Benz: