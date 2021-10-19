Ben Affleck, “the love letters” to Jennifer Lopez (and “the disappointment” of Alex Rodriguez)

Love match. The spotlight of the international gossip they suddenly lit up Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, already betrothed in 2003, paparazzi together at the foot of a private jet, a Los Angeles, after a party weekend in Montana. According to the reconstruction of TMZ, however, the two have begun to exchange mail affectionate since February, when she was in the Dominican Republic to shoot “Shotgun Wedding”.

“They were in contact regularly and the tone was more than friendly “, writes the American portal quoting an insider **. **” He started complimenting her after seeing her photos on set, then she added that he would like being in the Caribbean with her. ” What did Jennifer nit is not known, she was certainly still engaged to at the time Alex Rodriguez: the official nature of the break, in fact, has only arrived mid to April.

Of course, between J.Lo and A.Rod things they weren’t good for some time, because of – it seems – a alleged flirtation of the former baseball player with the showgirl Madison LeCroy: «Trust has failed, but they want to try to give themselves an other possibilitySome insiders reported in March. The couple, in fact, seems to have passed some days right on the Dominican beaches, but the romantic experience it is not enough to heal the fracture.

So, the following month, the two announced farewell and each took its own path. “Alex is sad because she really thought she could win back Jennifer and make things work, mend the tear, ”reported a source a AND! News. “After seeing photos with Affleck he even tried to contact her to let her know she is upset by the ease with which she was able to turn the page“. But it comes down to true love or just of friendship?

This again it is not clear. What is certain is that there are many, between fans and friends, to push for a backfire. “I love both Ben and Jennifer,” he said Matt Damon during the show Today. “It would be great if they came back really together“. Seventeen years later, Bennifer 2.0.

