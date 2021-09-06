Ben Affleck, the style details paired with J.Lo to copy asap

Before i trucker hat and XXL cargo pants now the Bennifers. The 2000s are absolutely among us, and the trend is to be grasped at 360 degrees. To sanction the mood at the beginning of the Third Millennium the rumors of the return of the flame of the ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, spotted together on vacation in Montana. The two would have spent time together after the recent end of the pop star’s love story with Alex Rodriguez. Almost two decades, marriages, children and relationships failed after their love affair (which lasted from 2002 to 2004 and almost reached the altar), the love between the two has made immense turns and seems to have returned. And this only means one thing: best fashion couple moments arriving and many inspirations to copy for those who want to show off a look for two trendyssimo and coordinated to the nth. While we look forward to it reunion fashionistas by Ben & Jen on the red carpet and in the street style version, let’s rewind the ribbon and go back to the beginning of the millennium for copy / paste style details from Ben Affleck’s looks together with J.Lo. Because the combo divo + combo trend is pure dynamite.

1 WIDE JEANS

Put the regulars and skinnies in the corner, the denim pant of the moment are baggy and match with basic T-shirt, Ben docet. To complete theensemble tailored, she in the Juicy Couture velvet jumpsuit. And the trend of trends has served.

2 BLAZER + SWEATSHIRT

In the pandemic, we wore plenty of hooded sweatshirts. For the first post lockdown releases, combine them with standard jeans and blazers. Being cool is all about a balance above classicism andhomewear.

3 NUANCE EN PANDANT

Khaki shades for both, super coordinated. We have always known that wearing shades matchy-matchy never goes out of style.

4 INSTAGRAM-FRIENDLY TIE

Break up a classic and monotonous suit with one important and evident tie. Done, today as then. But now you post it on social media.

5 DOUBLE-BREASTED OVERCOAT

In the same shade of the classic suit, a touch of style evergreen as real gentlemen. Unmissable coat in the wardrobe from gen Z to over.

6 GLASSES AT THE MATRIX

Tremble, tremble the 00’s sunglasses are back. Among these, those with thin, dark and snug fitting Neo and Trinity frames, protagonists of the cult Matrix.

7 SMOKING AND TIE

A couple look memorable that of Bennifer at the 2003 Oscars: she in long dress mint green and Valentino vintage one-shoulder bag, he is practically perfect.

8 TON SUR TON

Gorgeous Jen in Gucci, Gorgeous Ben in a dark suit paired with a dusty blue shirt and tie en pandant. Be gorgeous without effort.

9 THE BASEBALL CAP

This season more trendy than ever, the cap with visor is the cult accessory of the summer. Casual and sporty par excellence, it is the never again without to pack and coordinate with the outfit.

10 BLACK & WHITE

The pop star is in a white silk trench coat, the actor in black from head to toe. On the other hand that opposites attract, even in the wardrobe, even the stones know it.

