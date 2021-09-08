Ben Affleck, the tender tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Mother’s Day (PHOTO)

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ben Affleck shared a tender post dedicated to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married for a long time and with whom he had three children, portrayed in the photos posted on Instagram by the actor.

On Mother’s Day, ordinary people and show business personalities took advantage of social channels to celebrate the mother figure. And so did Ben Affleck, who shared on Instagram a tribute to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his children. Recall that the two separated in 2015 after more than a decade of marriage, but have remained on good terms and are co-parents of their 15-year-old children Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. The former Batman interpreter has therefore published a series of images depicting Garner with the three children, as well as a sweet photo of the entire family dressed in the costumes of The Wizard of Oz. “I am so happy to share these guys with you. We are the luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Good mothers day. With love, their dad“, reads the post in question.

In parallel, Jennifer Garner shared a post to celebrate the special day, thanking God for her children “healthy, fun and sweet“, for her mother, her family and friends. The Alias ​​actress then turned to those who find themselves facing moments of despair, writing”I wish I could wrap my arms around everyone for whom there will be something to endure today. I hope the world takes care of you the way you need to be cared for today“. Previously, Garner had admitted that having”children’s eyes on her“was the hardest part of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In addition to saying that going through a divorce is very difficult, regardless of whether she is a public figure or not, the actress recalled that at the time she also had to deal with the intrusiveness of the paparazzi. Garner said he had never had a day without paparazzi, despite living on a street that was “chock full of actors, much more successful, famous and loved than me, including Ben himself“.