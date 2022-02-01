Ben Affleck, the terrible mistake that could compromise his career

Actor Ben Affleck has made a comeback lately and not just because of his alleged relationship with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, a role played by man and for which he has been strongly criticized has caused a sensation in the last period.

Although most have missed this unpleasant episode in his career, his children have certainly not forgotten it. In recent months, moreover, the actor would have been chosen to return to play the role of the super hero Dare devil.

After the 2003 film, in fact, the Marvel she would be ready to bring the most famous lawyer in the comic world back into her own cinematic universe. Despite this hypothesis, Ben Affleck would be reluctant to return to play a character from the world of comics. The experience man had at the A.Din fact, it was bad enough to have been downloaded from the film The Batman after he played the bat man in Justice League.

Ben Affleck would be cut off at the last moment from The Batman

It’s hard to say, therefore, if the actor will go back to wearing tights. Fortunately, however, it is not for his appearance in Daredevil that his children make fun of him but because of Armageddon. The 1998 film is directed by Michael Bay he was targeted by children because he was exaggerated in some scenes.

The actor’s children found the plot of Armageddon absurd to say the least

Matt Damontherefore, by interviewing his colleague, he asked him for more explanations on the matter: “AND‘ funny because it’s the only movie my kids have seen and even though I know they liked it, they still make fun of it. They tell me, “What are you driving a tank on the moon?” But they had fun ”.

The actor, therefore, often finds himself having to deal with his children’s unsavory jokes as well as criticism. Finally, the plot of Armageddon, for those who do not remember it, sees a group of astronauts committed to averting a catastrophe ready to strike our planet.

After saying goodbye to the role in The Batman, therefore, the actor was engaged in the production of Amazon The Tender Bar, which has been particularly successful. The film, launched directly on the Prime Video streaming channel, had the true story of JR Moehringer. An out of the ordinary performance that of Affleck who made the film the Clooney director a real cult of the genre.