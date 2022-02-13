Ben Affleck, the truth about Jennifer Lopez goodbye and getting back together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are again one of the most loved couple of showbiz. But let’s see the story of their love together.

The actors Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopezare back together again, but the flame of their passion that ended in 2004 was rekindled in 2021 for some reasons that the two stars never revealed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: The Story of Their Love

The Bennifers, this is the name used by the couple’s fans, met on the set of Liliesthe film that made the two actors fall in love with each other.

During the filming of one of the films that went down in history as one of the worst films ever made, to the point of being nominated to 11 Razzie Awards in 2003 winning in seven categories, including that of the worst couple on the screen went to J.Lo And Wellthe two protagonists began to have a very strong passion.

After a few weeks from the start of filming, the gossip newspapers were talking about a rapprochement between the two and the production of the film focused the entire promotional campaign on this rumors. But despite this marketing campaign and the presence of actors like Al Pacino And Christopher Walken the film was a real flop.

After the film, following an award won by Jennifer Lopezthe actor dedicates to her in an interview some beautiful words that seem to be a real declaration of love.

In fact, the two after a few weeks announce their love story while the woman is intent on preparing the papers for the divorce from her husband. Cris Judd.

From the crisis to the flashback

After years of love and a marriage proposal, in 2004 their story is interrupted for some reasons that still have not been revealed today. Many say that the reason for the break is due to the fact that Well he did not feel ready for the big step that instead the following year he decided to take with his colleague Jennifer Garner.

After the divorce, which took place in 2015, Ben Affleck seems to have won back Jennifer Lopez, who returned single has begun dating the actor again. At first they declared themselves great friends, since they had remained on good terms and later they declared the flashback to the world.

At the moment the two have shown themselves inseparable and who knows if this time they will be able to get married living happily ever after as in a fairy tale.

